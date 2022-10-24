Whew Chile: “House of the Dragon” Season 1 Finale Had Us At The Edge Of Our Seats

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Whew chile! This last episode of “House of the Dragon” had us at the edge of our seats. With King Viscerys gone for good, the leader of the Seven Kingdoms and protector of the Iron Throne couldn’t be so chaotic. Season one’s finale episode titled “The Black Queen” is a whirlwind, which left some fans disappointed in the season’s outcome and others yearning for more. See fans reactions inside.

This episode followed the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I Targaryen’s children battling for control of the Iron Throne. Princess Rhaenyra, who shall now be revered as the rightful Queen, endured one of her worst fears which was thematic throughout the entire season. On the day that she discovered her father was dead, she also miscarried her sixth child. It felt symbolic to her fear throughout childhood into adulthood of simply bearing children and the idea of possibly dying throughout childbirth. In this case, she was left to mourn the loss of her baby before shifting her focus to saving their kingdom.

It was A LOT! The episode was filled with Rhaenyra and the members of Dragonstone trying to get the rest of the kingdoms on their side. The most impactful was the moment that Lord Corlys randomly returning and finally bending the knee for the Black Queen.

The ending is by far the most traumatic of them all. Queen Rhaenyra entrusted her children with the responsibility of sending a message to the four kingdoms, who they still demanded answers from as traveling the seven kingdoms by dragon is far quicker than sending a raven. However, the dragon battle that occurred in the stormy sky came to a tragic end. Rest In Peace Lucerys! As he arrived to Storm’s End, he’s surprised to see there’s another dragon already hanging around outside. He discovers that Aemond had arrived before him, standing next to Lord Borros Baratheon, who the message was intended for.

Luke came bearing no gifts. While Aemond brought a marriage pact to Lord Baratheon’s doorstep. As Luke accepts his rejection, Aemond demands he cut out one of his own eyes in exchange for what he did years ago.

Clearly, Aemond is still harboring those old feelings, and who can blame him – mans is missing an eye forever. Nonetheless, he takes his anger to the thunderstorm that awaits Luke in the night sky. Blood is shed and that is how the story ends.

WHEW CHILE! What a season it has been. Season 2 has already been renewed, so fans should anticipate a heated battle and more bloodshed to come from Dragonstone.

See some of our favorite fan reactions below:

Whew Chile: “House of the Dragon” Season 1 Finale Had Us At The Edge Of Our Seats was originally published on globalgrind.com