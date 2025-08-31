Where’s TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Is Donald Trump and his cabinet trying to hide something from the public regarding his health? Social media has grown very suspicious about what’s going on with Felon 47.

Donald Trump, being the malignant narcissist he is, swollen ankles and all, has to make sure he’s seen and heard as much as possible, so you can imagine there would be widespread speculation when he just suddenly disappears for a few days.

In August, Orange Mussolini made 26 public engagements, one of which was a 3-hour North Korean-style cabinet meeting where every single member of Trump’s cabinet put on a masterclass in a** kissing, praising Trump for breathing and thanking him for including them in his mission to destroy democracy in America as we know it.

However, in the wake of Trump’s health becoming a topic of discussion, which Jake Tapper and the media appear not to be making a big enough deal about, the hard-to-miss orange guy’s schedule went dark for three weekdays, sparking speculation on X, formerly Twitter, that Trump might have passed away.

On Elon Musk’s trash platform, “Trump is dead” was trending for a good portion of the day on Saturday, with many wondering if the White House knew what was going on.

Photos of Donald Trump Leaving To Play Golf Didn’t Help Matters

Eventually, photos of Trump heading to play golf appeared on timelines, but they only added to the speculation because Trump is not interacting with the White House press pool at all.

Strangely, there has not been a peep from Republicans and the mainstream media, who didn’t hold back when they were fixated on Joe Biden’s health and mental fitness, now he’s literally living his best life, enjoying ALL OF THE ICE CREAM, while Donald Trump is clearly battling some health issues.

Welp.

