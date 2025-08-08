What To Watch TV & Film Features Wednesday’s Return, Happy Gilmore’s Comeback & A Classic Cartoon Reborn

This week’s watchlist delivers a blend of spooky sleuthing, heartfelt hilarity, and nostalgic animation. It’s the perfect time to cozy up this weekend and press play. Whether you’re in the mood for a little Wednesday Addams madness, the return of Happy Gilmore’s ridiculousness or a classic cartoon’s return, there’s something for everyone on this week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV and Film list. Check out the trailers for our top titles this week inside.

Our favorite gothic sleuth is back, and the stakes are even higher. Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 premiered on the streaming platform August 6. They gave fans four fresh episodes to enjoy. Jenna Ortega returns as the ever-morbid Wednesday Addams, navigating her sophomore year at Nevermore Academy. The new season teases deeper friendships, twisted new enemies, and even more mystery as Wednesday uncovers dark truths about her lineage and her school’s shadowy past. Whether you’re team Enid or team chaos, this return to Nevermore is a can’t-miss.

Almost 30 years later, the beloved golf underdog is back. Happy Gilmore 2 sees Adam Sandler reprise his role as Happy. Now as a retired legend, he is swinging back into action to support his daughter’s dream of becoming a ballerina. The sequel blends classic slapstick humor with a surprisingly tender storyline about fatherhood, legacy, and doing whatever it takes for your kids (even if it means dusting off the old clubs). Longtime fans will enjoy the callbacks, and newcomers will find themselves rooting for Happy all over again.

That’s right, y’all! Arlen, Texas is back in business. King of the Hill returns with its long-awaited 14th season, now streaming on Hulu. The reboot finds Hank, Peggy, Bobby, and the rest of the crew dealing with modern-day dilemmas in their signature small-town fashion. Whether it’s navigating social media or backyard barbecues, the reboot keeps the original charm while updating the humor for today’s world. It’s a comforting return that reminds us why we fell in love with propane and propane accessories in the first place.

From spine-tingling secrets to sweet laughs and Texas-sized nostalgia, these three picks are leading the pack this week. What are you watching first?

Check out this week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV & Film list below:

1. ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 1 Source:YouTube Available to stream on Netflix. 2. ‘King of the Hill’ Season 14 Source:YouTube Available to stream on Hulu. 3. ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Source:YouTube Available to stream on Netflix. 4. ‘The Pick Up’ Source:YouTube Available to stream on Prime Video. 5. ‘Chief of War’ Source:YouTube Available to stream on Apple TV+. 6. ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ Source:YouTube Stream on Disney+. 7. ‘Freakier Friday’ Source:YouTube Out now in theaters. 8. ‘Platonic’ Season 2 Source:YouTube Stream now on Applet TV+.