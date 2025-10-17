We’ve Got Pasta At Home: Celebrate National Pasta Day With These Homemade Recipes

There’s nothing quite like a comforting bowl of homemade pasta — simple ingredients, rich flavors, and endless creativity. Whether you’re craving something creamy, spicy, or packed with fresh veggies, you can easily whip up a restaurant-worthy dish right in your kitchen. With the right combination of sauce, seasoning, and a few fresh herbs, you can turn an ordinary meal into something truly special without ever leaving home.
1. chicken and shrimp pasta W broccoli
2. King Krab scampi pasta
3. vodka pasta (without the vodka)
4. Spicy Vodka Pasta With Chicken Parm
5. Tuscan Tortellini Pasta
6. Rasta Pasta
7. Onion pasta
8. Chicken bacon ranch
9. One Pan Creamy Tomato Spinach Pasta
10. Rotel Chicken Pasta
11. Spicy Sausage Rigatoni
12. Creamy Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
13. Crispy chicken pasta
14. Carbonara
15. Creamy Chicken Stuffed Pasta Shell
16. Chicken & Bacon chipotle Alfredo
17. Cajun Chicken Pasta
18. Baked Feta Pasta
19. Baked Ziti
20. Lobsta Pasta
21. Cajun Spaghetti
22. Philly cheesesteak pasta
23. Cajun Creole Pasta
24. Chili Garlic Pasta
25. Tomato pasta
26. Spinach Dip pasta
27. Viral TikTok spaghetti
