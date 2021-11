LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Columbus, Ohio to speak to an invite only group at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 189 while touring with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

The stop in Columbus was the first of many for the administration since President Biden signed the new $1.2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill into law that is set to repair bridges, streets and more across the country and bring broadband access to Americans. $12 billion of the allocated funds are set to come Ohio over the next five years to benefit all.

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com