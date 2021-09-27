HomeNews

Twitter Reacts to R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict of Sex Trafficking & Racketeering

R. Kelly Mugshot

R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B singer who for decades dominated R&B and pop with sexually charged hits, was convicted of being the ringleader of a decades-long scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex on Monday (September 27).

The jury found Kelly, 54, guilty of racketeering after only two days of deliberations. The trial was the first regarding a high-profile celebrity and his victims, who were majority Black. The guilty verdict represents the first actual consequence for Kelly after he was found not guilty of child pornography charges in 2008 amid decades of rumor, innuendo and speculation regarding his actions towards young women.

“Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification,” Kasulis said.

Kelly is “a predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage girls and young men and women for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation and humiliation,” Kasulis added.

Kasulis thanked the victims for bravely coming forward and telling their stories.

“To the victims in this case, your voices were heard and justice was finally served,” Kasulis said.

