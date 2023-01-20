Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Viral Video Of Omarion And Nia Long

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Twitter is in a frenzy over this hilarious interaction between Omarion and Nia Long at the You People premiere earlier this week. The two entertainers posed together on the black carpet at the event and were all smiles as they stood arm and arm and posed for the cameras.

They even shared a quick hug which really got people talking because Omarion was seemingly overly excited to hug someone as fine as Nia Long, like in this pic below.

But it was the now viral video of the two of them holding hands briefly that send Twitter into a frenzy and had people Tweeting the most hilarious reactions to Omarion’s body language as the two embraced. Check out the video below.

And check out some of the funniest replies below.

