Tristan Thompson Lets Lamar Odom Know It Can Get Spooky Over Khloe Kardashian Comments

As someone artfully noted on Twitter recently, Tristan Thompson never trends on the social media network for reasons related to his basketball career. The Boston Celtics big man sent a threatening shot towards Lamar Odom after the retired player left a flirty message under Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram photo and Thompson made it clear that it’s a line Odom can no longer cross.

Kardashian, the mother of Thompson’s young daughter, posted a photo of herself stunting in a bikini while taking a shower outdoors. Odom replied under the post “Hottie” with some eyeball and fire emojis to boot. On its face, it just looked like Odom was appreciating the shot but Thompson, who was last reported to be split from Kardashian, wasn’t feeling the comment.

“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results [shrug emoji],” Thompson wrote, garnering over 9,000 replies under it so far. Odom has also been in the news of late, this after a judge slammed him for taking on Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match but missed a child support payment as a result. Odom and Kardashian, despite their relationship, never had children together.

The “brought you back” jab was in reference to Odom’s 2015 incident where he overdosed and nearly died, prompting him to turn his life around and leave his wild partying days behind him. Like Thompson, Odom has been accused of stepping out on Kardashian and even stated that he was sorry that he did so earlier this year. Thompson has also been in the news of late for allegedly cheating on Kardashian but the pair seem committed to raising their daughter together. Thus far, Kardashian hasn’t said anything about it on the page.

Naturally, Twitter is having a lot of fun with this and we’ve got the reactions below.

