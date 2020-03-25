CLOSE
HomeNews

#ToxicChallenge: Kehlani Gives Us A Quarantine Style Twerk [Video]

Posted March 25, 2020

Kehlani was feeling a little spicy on Instagram where she posted a video of her twerking to her newest single ‘Toxic‘ . Baelani captioned the video “TOXIC (QUARANTINE STYLE) out now on my youtube i was red wine drunk tonight and locked myself in my room for an hour never edited a video before s/o iMovie on the Mac. lincoln bio lil biihhhh go sip sum”.

Shortly after fans suggest making a Toxic Challenge and Kehlani approves and tells her fans to “shake that sh*t then”.

Listen Live

Not only was she working on a video for her fans she also gave us a little twerkin’ in between!

 

Related: Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]

Kehlani Is Out Here Sitting Pretty! [Photos]

#ToxicChallenge: Kehlani Gives Us A Quarantine Style Twerk [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

mood. #TOXIC

A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

Latest
5 items
Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish…
 4 hours ago
03.26.20
Hilarious #SmoothCriminal Tik Tok Challenge Shows Off The…
 5 hours ago
03.26.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is Not About To Mess…
 9 hours ago
03.26.20
Slim Thug Talks Dealing With Coronavirus After Diagnosis:…
 23 hours ago
03.26.20
Photos
Close