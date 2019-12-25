Toronto Rapper Bvlly Shot & Killed On Christmas Eve

The streets of Toronto are joined in mourning the loss of a rising rapper who just released his first full-length album his year.was found suffering from gun wounds in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, and details surrounding his death are still in development.

As reported by The Canadian Press, Bvlly, born Jahquar Stewart, was found shot inside a home in Oshawa, Ontario around 3:00am local time. Durham Regional Police are currently investigating the crime and as of now, there are no suspects named.

On Twitter, the news regarding Bvlly’s untimely death saw fans and artists alike showing their respects to the 24-year-old rapper. Bvlly released his album Made In Austria this past September.

We’ve collected some of the responses from Twitter below.

