Top 7 Valentine's Day Movies Black People Love

Published on February 11, 2025

Red led heart Christmas ornament on city streets

Source: Miguel Habano / Getty

Must-Watch Romantic Films to Set the Mood This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love, and what better way to set the mood than with a classic romance film?

Whether you’re spending the evening with your significant other, your best friends, or just indulging in some well-deserved self-care, the right movie can make all the difference.

Over the years, certain films have become staples in Black culture when it comes to love stories.

These movies don’t just showcase romance; they explore deep themes of friendship, ambition, heartbreak, and the complexities of relationships.

They feature iconic soundtracks, unforgettable performances, and chemistry-filled love stories that resonate deeply within the community.

One of the most beloved tropes in these films is the idea of childhood friends turning into lovers.

Many of these stories follow characters who have known each other for years but only realize their true feelings after experiencing life’s ups and downs.

1. Love & Basketball (2000)

2. Brown Sugar (2002)

3. Poetic Justice (1993)

4. The Best Man (1999)

5. Think Like a Man (2012)

6. Jason’s Lyric (1994)

8. Beyond the Lights (2014)

Top 7 Valentine’s Day Movies Black People Love was originally published on wtlcfm.com

