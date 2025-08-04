Listen Live
Entertainment

Top 15 Best-Selling Hip-Hop’s Vinyl

Published on August 4, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Woman Shopping Vinyl Records

Source: mihailomilovanovic / Getty

Top 15 Best-Selling Hip-Hop’s Vinyl

As digital streams dominate the charts and playlists shape our daily soundtracks, vinyl has made a powerful return—proving that some experiences just hit different when they spin on a turntable.

For hip-hop and rap fans, this resurgence has created a renewed appreciation for the album as an art form.

From carefully designed cover art to track sequencing that tells a story, these records remind us of a time when pressing “play” meant dropping the needle.

The best-selling rap albums on vinyl reflect more than just commercial success—they’re cultural landmarks.

These bodies of work have defined eras, shaped styles, and sparked conversations that stretch far beyond the booth.

Related Stories

Whether it’s a double LP that changed the direction of East Coast lyricism or a genre-bending release that shattered the mold of what rap could be, these albums have stood the test of time.

Many of the top-selling records also saw a second life thanks to reissues, anniversary pressings, and collector’s editions that have become must-haves for crate diggers and casual fans alike.

As we honor National Vinyl Day, we’re highlighting the 15 best-selling rap albums that continue to move units and move culture.

RELATED: J. Cole Is Dropping the 10th Anniversary of 2014 Forest Hills Drive Special Edition with 8 Unreleased Tracks

Top 15 Best-Selling Hip-Hop’s Vinyl  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. The Eminem Show – Eminem

U.S. sales: ~27 million units (Diamond RIAA)

2. The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem

Worldwide sales: ~25 million copies; U.S. Diamond (12× Platinum) certification

3. All Eyez on Me – 2Pac

Certified Diamond (double album counts as two units); U.S. shipments over 5.8 million

4. Speakerboxxx / The Love Below – OutKast

RIAA: 13× Platinum (~13 million units) in the U.S.; certified highest‑selling rap album ever

5. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent

U.S. sales: ~9 million (RIAA); ~13 million worldwide

6. Life After Death – The Notorious B.I.G.

11 million units (RIAA Diamond) in the U.S.

7. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill

U.S. Diamond-certified; over 20 million units worldwide

8. Recovery – Eminem

Worldwide: ~20 million units sold; U.S. triple‑platinum (approx. 4.5 million)

9. Encore / 8 Mile – Eminem

Each with sales around ~20 million equivalent album units globally

10. Graduation – Kanye West

Part of Kanye’s ~120 million total career EAS

11. The Blueprint – Jay‑Z

Contributes to Jay‑Z’s ~101.5 million EAS crown

12. Tha Carter III – Lil Wayne

Part of Lil Wayne’s ~64.2 million EAS total

13. Views – Drake

Under Drake’s ~169.4 million total equivalent album sales

14. Astroworld – Travis Scott

In Travis’s ~65.9 million EAS career total (though not singled out, it’s among his top sellers)

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

2024 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G
Entertainment

2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

UPDATED Jeezy Register to Win Cincinnati
Contests

Win a Date Night to Jeezy!

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close