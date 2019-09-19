Tom Welling To Make Comeback As Clark Kent & These Pics Prove You’ll Thirst For A Grey-Haired Superman

Some big news has been announced if you like your superheroes packaged like a young adult fantasy novel. Tom Welling is reprising his role as Clark Kent in the upcoming CW Arrowverse crossover!

Welling originally took on the role of Superman’s alter ego in the hit show Smallville, which premiered in 2001 on The WB then continued on The CW. The series went on for ten season, eventually ending in 2011.

Since then, Welling has been in and out of the spotlight until finally settling on a reoccurring role on Fox’s show Lucifer in 2017. Now, according to Deadline, Welling will return to the farm boy charm of Clark Kent by taking on the character in a crossover event on The CW.

The Arrowverse — which includes shows centered around DC Comics characters like Green Arrow, Supergirl and The Flash — has brought major success to the CW. Every now and then, the characters from each show intersect for an epic multi-episode storyline. In this upcoming season, the most anticipated crossover will be “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which is based on the comic series where DC superheroes from multiple universes go against the villain Anti-Monitor.

The Arrowverse producers are planning to feature multiple versions of Superman in different time periods and recruiting Tom Welling was a top priority.

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville,” said Arrow co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim. “Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

Tyler Hoechlin, who already portrays Superman in the Arrowverse show Supergirl, will be a second Superman in the crossover. Brandon Routh, who now plays the Arrowverse character The Atom on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will also reprise his Superman role after playing the character in the 2006 movie Superman Returns.

It’s not clear yet if Welling will actually put on the red and blue tights, but either way, the crossover should be epic.

Until it arrives in December, check out five images of a new, grey-haired Tom Welling below that’ll have you fully prepared for a silver fox Superman.

