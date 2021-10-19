LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Much like Fat Joe’s viral affirmation on the topic of pricing, the traditions of yesterday are definitely not the same ones held up by people today.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx brought that conversation to the institution of marriage after publicly confirming that, at his current age of 53 years old, walking down the aisle is something he still doesn’t see for himself in the immediate or foreseeable future.

During an interview with E!’s Daily Pop to promote his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, Foxx spoke candidly when asked to confirm his stance on marriage, telling co-host Erin Lim Rhodes that he isn’t “cookie cutter,” and further going on to explain by adding, “the 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage — I didn’t think that was for me.”

Jamie then went on to bring up his daughters, 27-year-old Corinne and 12-year-old Anelise, as the core reasoning behind his wedding woes, quoting his oldest by stating, “Growing up, Corinne was like, ‘People marry and that’s what they have – my friends,’ but then a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older. Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love.”

He further confirmed that neither of his kids are concerned with his marital status or even talk to him about it, saying that they simply “love their daddy” and as a result it allows him to “keep it moving.”

While wedding bells might not be ringing anytime soon for Jamie Foxx, he sure did spark an interesting debate on social media on the subject at hand. Keep scrolling to see some of the responses to his remarks on marriage below:

To Wed Or Not To Wed? Jamie Foxx Sparks Marriage Debate After Saying It’s Not For Him was originally published on blackamericaweb.com