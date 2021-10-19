To Wed Or Not To Wed? Jamie Foxx Sparks Marriage Debate After Saying It’s Not For Him

Much like Fat Joe’s viral affirmation on the topic of pricing, the traditions of yesterday are definitely not the same ones held up by people today.
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx brought that conversation to the institution of marriage after publicly confirming that, at his current age of 53 years old, walking down the aisle is something he still doesn’t see for himself in the immediate or foreseeable future.
During an interview with E!’s Daily Pop to promote his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, Foxx spoke candidly when asked to confirm his stance on marriage, telling co-host Erin Lim Rhodes that he isn’t “cookie cutter,” and further going on to explain by adding, “the 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage — I didn’t think that was for me.”
Jamie then went on to bring up his daughters, 27-year-old Corinne and 12-year-old Anelise, as the core reasoning behind his wedding woes, quoting his oldest by stating, “Growing up, Corinne was like, ‘People marry and that’s what they have – my friends,’ but then a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older. Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love.”
He further confirmed that neither of his kids are concerned with his marital status or even talk to him about it, saying that they simply “love their daddy” and as a result it allows him to “keep it moving.”
While wedding bells might not be ringing anytime soon for Jamie Foxx, he sure did spark an interesting debate on social media on the subject at hand. Keep scrolling to see some of the responses to his remarks on marriage below:
1. Marriage is not the one all be all and just like college, not for everybody. The rules are made up. He can do him.
via @Kelsmadeulook
2. #Jamie4President
via @aliamsi
3. That’s good. Just have a baby mama
via @matrumery
4. Whoever marries better be good with eloping in Vegas and partying with our closest friends until dawn because that’s the only kind of wedding I will accept. Having an Elvis officiant is negotiable.
via @jordynejoness
5. Everyone fantasises their wedding day forgetting about the next chapter. What about the actual marriage? What about the life you’re going to build with your partner? What about the family you’ll start one day? Life is more than just having a wedding. Think about your future.
via @xshahana_
6. I always knew engagement announcements, bridal showers and weddings were not for me. Whenever I did toy with the idea of marriage I prepared my life for role of a wife keeping my marriage out of the limelight and out of view of everyone’s meddling and evil eyes.
via @diamonds_deuce
7. Traditional marriage isn’t for everyone. Self awareness & being firm about what you want is very key.
via @keshianotkesha
8. Yea I agree. It ain’t for me. It certainly isn’t for everyone.
via @p1z4T
9. Let him be if that’s one of my goals in life
via @3rdgen49er
10. “Come here” cus it ain’t for me either .. ima give him a lil extra razzle dazzle if he say he don’t want kids
via @blapinosicilian