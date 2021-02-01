Tiffany Cross Checked Anthony Scaramucci On Loyalty To Trump, The Mooch Couldn’t Handle It

Over the weekend, MSNBC’s The Cross Connection with host Tiffany D. Cross aired and it proved why the host is one of the rising voices in media today. Former Donald Trump stooge Anthony Scaramucci was a guest on the program and probably didn’t expect the grilling he got from Cross after once standing tall for his ex-boss.
This past Saturday (Jan. 30), the segment opened with Cross making a fair mention that Scaramucci once sang the praises of Trump but has since walked away from that stance and wanted to know how that change happened. Producers for the show compiled footage of Scaramucci airing out his former friend while sliding in those moments where he praised the New York business mogul.
“I have not been quiet about the fact that I don’t want to be part of this effort to sanitize people who rocked really hard with Trump and then thought better of it later,” Cross said after the video collage. “But because as we just saw you appear to have been radicalized by the MAGA party, I’m curious about what’s your advice on how we deradicalize people who drank the kool-aid, so to speak?”
“Tiffany, first of all, I wasn’t radicalized,” Scaramucci with. “I was a standard garden-variety Republican and many got trapped in the same dilemma I was in. So I was not radicalized.”
Scaramucci went on to mention that the record number of people who voted for Trump was not comprised of what he framed as “hardcore MAGA people” and seemingly accused Cross of chasing a goal of “high sanctimony or moral righteousness” before Cross spoke over him to interject and it just went left from there.
Some felt that Cross was right to go after Scaramucci’s former stance while others felt that Cross was a bit hard on him. However, some on Twitter pointed out that Scaramucci has faced tough questions before but because a Black woman was doing so, he attempted to frame it as a personal attack.
You can watch the entire segment in the tweet below and we’ve gathered a handful of reactions from all sides from Twitter as well.
Watch @TiffanyDCross and @Scaramucci's debate on The #CrossConnection. pic.twitter.com/HNABPbqm0W
— The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) January 30, 2021
