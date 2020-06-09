CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]

Posted June 9, 2020

Approximately 5,000 people ventured to the Fountain Of Praise church in Houston on Monday (June 8) to pay their respects to George Floyd before a private funeral scheduled for Tuesday.

Dignitaries in attendance included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump as well as family members of other victims of police brutality such as Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and Botham Jean.

Former Vice President and current Democratic front runner Joe Biden along with his wife Jill met with the Floyd family on Tuesday. Biden will not attend Tuesday’s funeral.

A candlelight vigil was held at Jack Yates High School, Floyd’s alma mater. Multiple city halls across the country were lit up Crimson & Gold to honor Floyd.

Mourners came from all over the country t honor Floyd, whose death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department sparked global protests in regards to police brutality, racism and more. See more images from the memorial below. We will have full coverage of the funeral beginning at 11 AM CST.

RELATED: Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As Video Is Compared To George Floyd

RELATED: 60,000 Deep: The Sounds &amp; Images Of Houston Coming Together For George Floyd [PHOTOS]

Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. George Floyd Memorial Flyer

George Floyd Memorial Flyer Source:Brandon Caldwell

Flyer for George Floyd’s memorial service in Houston, Texas on Monday, June 8, 2020. george floyd,george floyd houston memorial

2. Mourner Near Portrait

Mourner Near Portrait Source:Getty

3. Line Near Fountain Of Praise

Line Near Fountain Of Praise Source:Getty

4. People Waiting Outside Fountain Of Praise

People Waiting Outside Fountain Of Praise Source:Getty

5. Al Sharpton Holds Press Conference Outside Fountain Of Praise

Al Sharpton Holds Press Conference Outside Fountain Of Praise Source:Getty

6. People Signing Guest Books

People Signing Guest Books Source:Getty

7. People Outside Fountain Of Praise

People Outside Fountain Of Praise Source:Getty

8. Art Acevedo Prays With A Woman

Art Acevedo Prays With A Woman Source:Getty

9. Mourners At The Casket

Mourners At The Casket Source:Getty

10. Mourners Viewing George Floyd’s Body

Mourners Viewing George Floyd's Body Source:Getty

11. Pray For America Mask

Pray For America Mask Source:Getty

12. Mourners Pass By The Casket

Mourners Pass By The Casket Source:Getty

13. Mourners Passing By George Floyd’s Casket

Mourners Passing By George Floyd's Casket Source:Getty

14. People Holding Black Lives Matter Signs

People Holding Black Lives Matter Signs Source:Getty

15. People Posing Outside Fountain Of Praise

People Posing Outside Fountain Of Praise Source:Getty

16. Philonise Floyd Speaks

Philonise Floyd Speaks Source:Getty

17. Mourners Pass By George Floyd’s Casket

Mourners Pass By George Floyd's Casket Source:Getty

18. Mourners Wearing George Floyd T-Shirts In His Honor

Mourners Wearing George Floyd T-Shirts In His Honor Source:Getty

19. Woman & Daughter Wait To VIew Casket

Woman & Daughter Wait To VIew Casket Source:Getty

People queue at the Fountain of Praise church where services will be held for George Floyd on June 8, 2020 in Houston Texas. – George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American whose killing by a white police officer transformed him into a global icon of the struggle against racism and police brutality, will be laid to rest on June 9 in Houston, the city where he grew up. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,law,resting,city,texas,houston – texas,waiting in line,gulf coast states,occupation,social issues,police force,violence,struggle,racism,global,killing,george floyd

20. Rev. Al Sharpton & Benjamin Crump

Rev. Al Sharpton & Benjamin Crump Source:Getty

21. Rev. Al Sharpton

Rev. Al Sharpton Source:Getty

22. Pallbearers Moving George Floyd’s Casket

Pallbearers Moving George Floyd's Casket Source:Getty

23. George Floyd’s Casket

George Floyd's Casket Source:Getty

24. Philonise Floyd

Philonise Floyd Source:Getty

25. Back Of George Floyd Memorial Flyer

Back Of George Floyd Memorial Flyer Source:Brandon Caldwell

Flyer for George Floyd’s memorial service in Houston, Texas on Monday, June 8, 2020. george floyd,george floyd houston memorial

Latest
Lil Wayne ft. Takeoff “I Don’t Sleep,” China…
 5 hours ago
06.10.20
Channing Tatum Explains Why He Attended George Floyd’s…
 5 hours ago
06.10.20
Sybrina Fulton Gives Her Support To George Floyd’s…
 5 hours ago
06.10.20
NYPD Cop Charged With Assault For Shoving Protestor…
 5 hours ago
06.10.20
Photos
Close