This Is Allyship : K-Pop Stans Flood Right-Wing Hashtags Like #BlueLivesMatters With Memes

That BTS Army strong, hell, K-Pop stans, in general, are a force, and when they want to get a message out, there is no stopping them.

Guaranteed you have witnessed just how crazy K-Pop stans can be when it comes to supporting their favorite bands and spreading the word about the music genre. Well, as the WORLD is currently taking to the streets following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, K-Pop stans are using their incredible presence on social media to be an ally in the fight against police brutality and social injustice.

K-Pop fans have hilariously flooded right-wing hashtags like #MAGA, #WhiteLivesMatter, and #BlueLivesMatter with memes, gifs of their favorite artists. The movement seemed to have begun after the Dallas Police Department asked the public to submit videos and tips of “illegal activity from the protests” using an app The Verge reports. Instead, Stans blessed the app with fancams (short, fan-recorded clips of artists), forcing the DPD to shut down the app.

I’m so proud of k-pop stans. I remember a week ago I saw tons of k-pop stans encouraging other k-pop stans to stop posting what they normally posted and start posting about BLM. And, well, now I stan k-pop stans. Love you guys #OpFanCam @YourAnonNews @YourAnonCentral pic.twitter.com/aNaJ3cCUfT — hurraable (@hurraable) June 3, 2020

Oh, they didn’t stop there, #MAGA, #BlueLivesMatter, and #calminkirkland started by the Kirkland, WA police force official Twitter handle, which also asked the public to provide information and tips about “rioting or looting” in the city felt the wrath of K-Pop stans. Not wanting to be left out the Nicki Minaj’s fanbase, the Barbz also got in on the action.

Black protestors on social media were pleasantly surprised when they clicked on the right-wing hashtags to find out they were hijacked to help in the fight against police brutality.

Now that’s what we call allyship and solidarity. You can peep the reactions to the K-Pop stans using their power for tremendous good in the gallery below.

