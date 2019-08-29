Fresh off his electrifying MTV VMAs performance, it’s clear that Big Sean is back and better than ever.

That, and did y’all catch him on the red carpet?

Babeeeee….his skin tanned and his hair long, and we’re definitely feeling it! And after a long Instagram and music hiatus, it looks like the 31-year-old rapper has been hitting the gym too, bigtime.

Listen…Daddy’s been pumping that iron, taking his biotin and drinking them protein shakes for real! So for our weekly #ThirstTrapThursdays series, hands down, Big Sean won the week!

See all the traps he’s been throwing down on the ‘Gram below:

#ThirstTrapThursday…Big Sean And His Afro Are Dripping With Sexy Swag was originally published on hellobeautiful.com