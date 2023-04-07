These 6 Influencers Are Giving Us Major Spring Style Inspiration

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The spring fashion trend report is in, and it’s….COLOR! According to a few savvy fashion influencers, the girls are going bold or going home this spring.

Spring represents blossoming flowers, beautiful weather, rooftop soirees, and brunch dates galore, so why not fashionably match its lively aura? Black women are ready to ditch those neutral-colored winter garbs for colorful spring sets that speak to their vibrancy and pop perfectly off their melanin. While some of the 2023 spring trends consist of ’90s looks, cargo pants, bulky sneakers, slide sandals, and mini purses – the primary fad that will trump all of these trends is color.

We love a good black and white ensemble, but there’s something about a Black woman donning loud hues that just gets the crowd going. We scoured Instagram for some fashion goddesses who were giving spring a style lesson or two and found some chic ladies that had us running to our favorite stores to ensure we had enough color for the season. So, in case you need inspiration on how to slay spring, look no further than the divas below. Here are six influencers that are giving off major spring style inspiration.

