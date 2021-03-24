Them Boys Ain’t Poddin: Rory & Mal Absent From ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ & Twitter Reacts

The Joe Budden Podcast has hopped to the top of the listener charts due in part to the chemistry lead host Joe Budden and his friends, Rory and Mal, bring to the show. For the second show in the row, Budden’s familiar podcast partners were noticeably absent and fans online are wondering if it’s over for the Patreon Boys.
Since going to a twice-weekly format, The Joe Budden Podcast has soared to become a must-listen show, especially in regards to music, pop culture, entertainment and even breaking news. It was that access to industry leaders and insiders that fans also tuned in for, landing Budden and his cohorts into an exclusive deal with Spotify that soured near the end but catapulted the concept of podcasting as a viable stream of income.
Extraordinarily reliable, the podcast’s Wednesday and Saturday drops were unique in the fact that other popular podcasts stick to weekly, if not bi-weekly release schedules. So when last Wednesday (March 17) when the show didn’t air at all, folks began to wonder if the guys actually took a vacation from the show considering they’ve maintained their release schedule with such consistency.
The show made its return last Saturday (March 20) but with the podcast’s top assistant Savon The Don and Budden’s good friend Ice joining. Parks, a mainstay as well despite not having top billing, was also still in tow, and from the conservation that was had, it didn’t appear to be tension as Budden said Rory and Mal were still on vacation.
Fast forward to this morning and once again, Savon and Ice are back in the spots usually occupied by Rory and Mal, thus sparking concern that the longtime friends and co-workers are on the outs. Considering that The Joe Budden Network is expanding with two women-led podcasts in See The Thing Is… and Girl I Guess, most would imagine things are going well for the business overall.
While Budden has been cryptic in his response via Twitter while allowing fans to speculate to their wit’s end, even retweeting some of the zanier fan theories, Rory has been largely quiet on Twitter although he shared a retweet of a studio session with Conway The Machine, presumably rapping over an Emotional Oranges track, a group that Rory manages and produces for.
Mal, who tweets sparingly as is, hasn’t tweeted since March 20 but his pinned tweet has been dissected and discussed among the podcast faithful for days. His last tweet read, “Respect is non negotiable.”
The reactions on Twitter have been cropping up all morning and we’ve got some of them listed out below.
Photo: Getty
1.
Rory and Mal wanted that bag that Jay-Z was offering from TiDAL. You know damn well they aint making jack shit from Patreon. Joe got the max contract and signed Mal and Rory to vet minimum deals.— . (@CAWBBBB) March 24, 2021
2.
Damn, not Rory and Mal leaving the pod. 😭— 𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙉🤙 (@jstnjpeg) March 24, 2021
"Alexa, play 'Outstanding'" pic.twitter.com/619aZCcRbW
3.
Me thirty seconds into today’s pod without Rory and Mal. pic.twitter.com/PR2LCR8B6A— N.S.T.N (@IssaRaeStan) March 24, 2021
4.
Woke up and cut on the Joe Budden Podcast and Rory and Mal aren't there again pic.twitter.com/nmLfEvIop5— Pat Ghostal (@patghostal) March 24, 2021
5.
LMAO @ "Rory and Mal" trending.— Black DeLorean (@BlackDeLorean) March 24, 2021
Niggas is furious 😂😂😂😂
6.
well you don’t gotta worry bout us no more if rory and mal don’t come back 😂😂— jordan (@_jordan187) March 24, 2021
7.
Joe trynna explain what's going on with Rory and Mal... pic.twitter.com/NbA6b5VbGI— Stimmy Martin 👑 (@DjFerno) March 24, 2021
8.
Wait Rory and Mal on strike 😂 I bet they’re sick of joe budden bad bitch behavior. Nigga get a little Equity and don’t know how to act. pic.twitter.com/GCqoARzrTJ— Still Alive♐️♒️♍️ (@MsJanebaby808) March 24, 2021
9.
When Akademik kept calling Rory and Mal “workers”....— Selorm Amuzu (@designby_s) March 24, 2021
That must have burned them
🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/riTakxNQTd
10.
Rory and Mal left the pod???? Excuse me??????? pic.twitter.com/3K4wGBmaGz— briauna (@_____bat) March 24, 2021
11.
If you thought Rory and Mal don’t add to the pod, listen to Saturday’s pod...— 𝕁. (@HerOwnMuse_) March 24, 2021
12.
The fact that “Rory and Mal” are TRENDING should be all the data Joe needs to truly see their value.— Chief Calhoun 🏁💜💛🏁 (@chiefcalhoun) March 24, 2021
13.
damn man its over for the JBP— kendall (@kendvll_v) March 24, 2021
🗣 bring back Rory and Mal 🗣 pic.twitter.com/1iU6bpzeMd
14.
Nah 1 minute in I don't even wanna listen to the jbp no rory and mal again smfh— Kimono P (@_Polo8) March 24, 2021
15.
Karl Marx, Jeffrey Dahmer, and Rory and Mal are trending at the same time. Speaks volumes... pic.twitter.com/ohHUTgJj8p— Stimmy Martin 👑 (@DjFerno) March 24, 2021
16.
@JoeBudden ahhhhh the ol’ “internal turmoil” rollout huh? 😂 pic.twitter.com/dBPSr3JmZH— Ashia Skye 🏁 (@AshiaSkye) March 24, 2021
17.
@JoeBudden Ngl, when you started with Feel, I got upset. LMFAO— fool (@NekketsuHado) March 24, 2021
18.
Y’all tryna do the Silk Sonic fake beef rollout? @JoeBudden pic.twitter.com/qkOSMrgRXF— The Joe Budden Podcast Memes (@BuddenPodMemes) March 24, 2021
19.
So this all started cuz @JoeBudden scared of Rory hands smh— Jimmy Tsunami (@b__noc) March 24, 2021
20.
I hope ppl really understand the conversation @JoeBudden is having within the 1st hr of the pod. I know we love drama and tea, but I think he did a great job being transparent with respecting the whole situation.— Ash (@Ajones33) March 24, 2021