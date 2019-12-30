CLOSE
HomeMusic

The Marathon Continues: This Nipsey Hussle Nail Art Is The Perfect Tribute

Posted 20 hours ago

Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


Between the countless murals of his face plastered on walls down Crenshaw Ave to Lauren London’s new Puma ad, there are so many ways to pay tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

One unique way has also been with nail art. Salons around the country are memorializing the Inglewood rapper with royal blue nails and images of his beautiful face.

Need some inspiration, here are 25 designs that warmed our hearts.

The Marathon Continues: This Nipsey Hussle Nail Art Is The Perfect Tribute  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

Latest
10 items
RHOAS12: Eva Talks A Lot Of Trash For…
 2 days ago
12.30.19
Damon “Dame” Dash Responds To $50M Sexual Battery…
 2 days ago
12.29.19
Serena Williams Named Female Athlete of the Decade,…
 2 days ago
12.29.19
Playing Too Much: Swae Lee’s Ex Marliesia Ortiz…
 2 days ago
12.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close