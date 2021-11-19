LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The next iteration of the Power universe is underway as cast members of Power Book II: Ghost gathered at New York City’s SVA Theatre this week to celebrate the premiere of the show’s upcoming second season. The star-studded event brought out some of the biggest names in the business as they celebrated the return of the network’s highly anticipated drama.

Showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and stars Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey, Jr., Paige Hurd, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and others from Power universe showed up and showed out on the black carpet as they watched episode one of Tariq St. Patrick’s continued journey. And while everyone’s counting down the days until the series returns, let’s take a look at some of our favorite looks from the premiere event.

The Hottest Looks From The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com