The Hottest Celebrity Sightings In Rihanna’s Alluring Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio
Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm.
Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”
Rihanna’s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The show returned with a new, eerie look, and brought back even sexier, inclusive Savage X Fenty lingerie garments. Our favorite part had to be the countless celebrity sightings in the show. Check out a gallery of our favorites from the show inside.
This year’s show gave fans an extraordinary fashion experience, continuing its tradition in challenging the norms and breaking boundaries. The all-star lineup of models, actors and some of the biggest names in music was the icing on the cake as these celebrities debuted the latest Savage X Fenty styles.
Of course, Rihanna stunned in her latest collection with big, fabulous hair and the sexiest pout to match. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show featured performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. There are special appearances from Damson Idris, Joan Smalls, Johnny Depp, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and more.
The alluring collection is available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty today (Nov. 9). It’s an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, featuring disparate textures, unexpected detailing and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending experience for every body.
The Vol. 4 show also launched Savage X Fenty’s Sport collection, led by the newly appointed Executive Design Director Adam Selman. It’s designed to be the ultimate power move combining functionality and play. The collection features lingerie-inspired detailing and subtle motifs paired with breathable, premium materials in a variety of eye-catching pieces, including low and medium-impact bras, high-waisted leggings, and a bodysuit – perfect for the gym, the grocery store and everywhere in between for the perfect balance of power and playfulness.
Rihanna served as executive producer and creative director of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. Also joining the team as executive producers include Laurence “Jay” Brown, Jennifer Rosales Davis, Michael Antinoro, David Chamberlin, and Chris Wagner. The show was directed by Alex Rudzinksi, with set design and creative by Willo Perron. The show was choregraphed by Parris Goebel and styled by Jahleel Weaver. The talent producer was Taryn Hurd and casting by DMCasting. Makeup provided by Fenty Beauty and led by Hector Espinal and Priscilla Ono. The hair creative and team was led by Jawara. Nails were led by Johana Castillo.
Check out a gallery of our favorite celebrities, who appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show below:
The Hottest Celebrity Sightings In Rihanna’s Alluring Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
was originally published on
globalgrind.com
1. The Queen
Source:Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
2. Damson Idris In A Sea of Women Is A MOOD
Source:Getty
3. YOU Better Werk, Sheryl Lee Ralph!
Source:Getty
4. Taraji P. Henson Everyone
Source:Getty
5. Duke Winston In Velvet? More Please!
Source:Getty
6. Taylour Paige Had Us Glued to the Screen
Source:Getty
7. Joan Smalls Doing What She Does Best – Serving!
Source:Getty
8. Anitta Gave A Captivating Performance
Source:Getty
9. Simu Liu Giving Us BODY
Source:Getty
10. Backstage With Marsai Martin
Source:Getty
11. Stunning
Source:Getty
12. The Gorgeous Precious Lee
Source:Getty
13. A Dripped Up Don Toliver
Source:Getty
14. Precious Lee Serving Face
Source:Getty
15. Rare Johnny Depp Sighting
Source:Getty
16. Whew Chile, Not Damson Idris!
Source:Getty
17. Sheryl Lee Ralph Everyone!
Source:Getty
18. Taylour Paige Gave Us A Show
Source:Getty
19. Anitta’s Sexiest Performance Yet
Source:Getty
20. No One Better Than Bad Gal Rih Rih
Source:Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
21. Rickey Thompson Brought The Energy
Source:Getty
22. Burna Boy Lit The Stage
Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
23. The Maxwell Performance We Didn’t Know We Needed
Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
24. Simu Liu Îs Fine Y’all!
Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
25. Up Close With Don Toliver
Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
26. Must Watch Performance
Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
27. Set After Set
Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
28. Fit After Fit
Source:Getty
29. We Just Love Taraji
Source:Getty
30. The Innovator of Fashion
Source:Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video