The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful: The Jaida Essence Hall Edition

Posted May 15, 2020

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Special Event

One of the shows that has brought me much comfort during the quarantine has been Rupaul’s Drag Race.

The 12th season of the drag queen reality show has been my Friday essential winedown and my favorite contestant has been none other than Jaida Essence Hall! Milwaukee native, Jared Johnson, is the perfect blend of country Midwestern tendencies and diva glam lewks when he is on the drag queen stage. Sis, is GORGEOUS, her waist is snatched and that face is beat. Not to mention, she is hilarious!

Every week, I am crying with laughter watching her in these challenges, especially the presidential debate skit. That “look over there!” killed me every time:

But it was last week’s episode where Whoopi Goldberg was a judge, where we saw Jared show his softer side:

“I don’t want to get emotional, but, when Ru told us you would be here, it was miraculous because, preparing to come here, I constantly would listen to The Color Purple soundtrack,” a tearful Jaida told Goldberg, talking about the iconic 1985 film Goldberg was in and was nominated for an Oscar.

“This competition is almost exactly like the journey of Celie in the movie. You go through all of these really hard times, but, on the other side of it, there’s so much joy. So, it’s like a sign to me that you would be here today.”

Baby, that later hug was real.

“For Whoopi to make that kind of connection with me is everything right now,” Jaida says later in confessional. “I feel like it’s a huge sign that maybe something good is going to happen, or maybe that’s a sign I’m going home. I don’t know!”

Take a look:

You gotta love that vulnerability.

Here he is, showing us the face and the alter ego for Cosmo:

 

It’s also important to note that now that the contestants have whittled down to the final five, with Jaida surviving last week’s lip-sync for her life, she is the last Black contestant left, so we wanted to celebrate this divine beauty, fierce queen and #BlackGirlMagic with all of her winning looks.

Good luck JAIDA!

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful: The Jaida Essence Hall Edition  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. The Color Purple

2. Lady In Red

View this post on Instagram

Passion❤️🔥 @helloojose and @andressilva gave me my Motown Dreamgirls 60s recording artist fantasy! Couldn’t be happier. Swipe to see full shot and @bethanyakeroyd (Jazz Essence Hall) and I serve on the runway. 📸: @guysandqueens 👗: @jaidaehall 💇🏾‍♀️: @geelwalton 💎: @essence_jewels • #DragRace Season 12 Fridays on @VH1 8/7c Follow me on all social media platforms: @jaidaehall Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Tik Tok • • #dragqueen #drag #queen #dragshow #performer #entertainer #showqueen #showgirl #beauty #hair #makeup #mua #beautyqueen #transformer #jaidaessencehall #glam #glamour #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace #vh1 @vh1 @rupaulsdragrace @worldofwonder thanks for the feathers

A post shared by Jaida Essence Hall (@jaidaehall) on

3. Lady Liberty

4. Why Don’t You Love You Me?

5. Black Bride

6. Lavender Updo

View this post on Instagram

Purple and I have always had a love story 💜 (btw this is my first time ever creating these cute freckles. I did them with liquid lipstick “Clover” from Anastasia and my nose contour cream stick) Make details: Eyes: @juviasplace @anastasiabeverlyhills @lancomeofficial Skin: @makeupforeverofficial @makeuprevolution @lorealusa @blackopalbeauty @anastasiabeverlyhills @dermablendpro @juviasplace Lips: @maccosmetics @anastasiabeverlyhills #DragRace Season 12 Fridays on @VH1 8/7c Follow me on all social media platforms: @jaidaehall Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Tik Tok • • #dragqueen #drag #queen #dragshow #performer #entertainer #showqueen #showgirl #beauty #hair #makeup #mua #beautyqueen #transformer #jaidaessencehall #glam #glamour #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace #vh1 @vh1 @rupaulsdragrace @worldofwonder

A post shared by Jaida Essence Hall (@jaidaehall) on

7. Imitation Is The Best Flattery

8. SAVAGE!

9. A Storm Is Coming

View this post on Instagram

This look I was so happy with. It required me doing a couple things that I had never done before and some things that I had in slightly different ways. But the end result was something I could truly be proud about. I always like to take my influence from strong women so of course one of the strongest women I know is storm. I wanted to be like storms sister lol. Whether you hate or love my looks, I take pride in knowing that I designed them (leaving my personal mark on them) and created them from nothing. Thank you to everyone who does love what I put out on the runway week after week. I love yall ❄️💎💎

A post shared by Jaida Essence Hall (@jaidaehall) on

10. Fierce & Fly

11. Alter Egos

12. Rub A Dub Dub

View this post on Instagram

This week's lesson I learned is that you HAVE to be willing to bend to creative change. I had a plan for what I had in mind went left but I had to take a step back breathe and look at what I had done from a different perspective. And I'm so glad I did because it came out better than I even imagined. Thank you @thenickydoll for being a shoulder for me to lean on when I was losing it. Love you!

A post shared by Jaida Essence Hall (@jaidaehall) on

13. Face, Face, Face

14. Dynamic Duo

15. Plastic Fantasy

16. Punk Rock Princess

17. Cheers B***h

18. MONEY, HONEY!

19. I Got Your Grinch!

20. Before & After

