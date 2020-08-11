CLOSE
HomeCoronavirus

The BIG 10 Postpones All Fall Sports, See What Ohio State Had to Say and More

Posted August 11, 2020

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Rutgers v Ohio State

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty


First football now all fall sports are being postponed for the BIG 10 due to COVID-19 concerns.  The announcement officially came today via their website where Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren ran down the reasons why this decision was made.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

Reactions are all over the place from players, coaches, and fans but the good news is Ohio State athletes will remain on scholarship and still have access to academic support services, mental health counseling, and more.

 

read more from the BIG 10 here

The BIG 10 Postpones All Fall Sports, See What Ohio State Had to Say and More  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Latest
TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Shampoo…
 2 days ago
02.05.21
Meagan Good Says Minimal Makeup Is One Of…
 3 days ago
02.05.21
Joe Budden
Joe Budden Brings Podcast To Patreon
 3 days ago
02.04.21
Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert Gets Forehead Pierced With $24M…
 3 days ago
02.04.21
Photos
Close