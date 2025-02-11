The 6 Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest stages in entertainment, drawing millions of viewers worldwide. Over the years, several performances have shattered viewership records, leaving a lasting cultural impact. Here are the six most-viewed Super Bowl halftime shows in history: RELATED: The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest stages in entertainment, drawing millions of viewers worldwide. Over the years, several performances have shattered viewership records, leaving a lasting cultural impact. Here are thein history:RELATED: Top 10 Best Super Bowls of All-Time

1. Shakira & Jennifer Lopez (2020) – Super Bowl LIV With over 121 million viewers, the Shakira and Jennifer Lopez halftime show remains the most-watched live broadcast in Super Bowl history. Their electrifying set featured Latin hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “On the Floor,” plus surprise appearances from Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The show also became the most-viewed Super Bowl halftime performance on YouTube, surpassing 316 million views.

3. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent (2022) – Super Bowl LVI Hip-hop dominated the Super Bowl in 2022, bringing together Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent for a historic celebration of the genre. With over 112 million viewers and 322 million YouTube views, this show became the most-watched halftime performance on the NFL's official YouTube channel.

4. Rihanna (2023) – Super Bowl LVII Rihanna made a legendary comeback in 2023, delivering a solo performance while revealing her second pregnancy. With over 118.7 million viewers, her halftime show became the most-watched TV broadcast of 2023. Featuring hits like “Umbrella” and “Diamonds,” the performance was praised for its simplicity and power.

5. Usher (2024) – Super Bowl LVIII Usher took the stage in 2024, bringing Vegas energy and classic R&B vibes to the Super Bowl. With over 112 million viewers, he delivered a performance filled with nostalgia, featuring hits like “Yeah!” and “U Got It Bad.” His show also included a surprise appearance from Alicia Keys and a tribute to his iconic dance moves.