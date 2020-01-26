Grammy Week is in full swing in Los Angeles and the marquee event of the entire weekend that doesn’t take place in Staples Center? The Roc Nation brunch.
Everyone tries to figure out how to get in, who they have to talk to hustle their way in (and how NOT to get caught taking videos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z). Some people, like this dude here …
The theme set around the lavish house in the Hills was definitely based on Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s look at the 2019 Roc Nation brunch. Guests were immediately greeted by a picture of the couple soon as they walked past the gallery of flowers overhead.
There was Kevin Hart giving his annual speech of inspiration, this time based around how you finish your story.
There was Diddy highlighting black excellence and that it was a Black billionaire’s party they were all at.
And more. Oh, wait, one more thing – Beyoncé shutting things ABSOLUTELY DOWN.
From Rihanna to T.I. to Megan Thee Stallion and a gang of others, check out the gallery of photos from this year’s batch of black excellence!
RELATED: Inside The 2019 Roc Nation Brunch [Photos]
RELATED: The Photos You Didn’t See From Roc Nation’s 2018 Pre-Grammy Brunch
The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch Brought All The Stars Out For Grammy Weekend [PHOTOS] [#RocNationBrunch] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Ne-Yo, T.I., Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,ne-yo,t.i.,brunch,dave chappelle
2. Roc Nation's "The Brunch"Source:WENN
Roc Nation's "The Brunch" held at a private residence in Los Angeles, CA music,singer,entertainment,event,artist,performer,grammys,red carpet,roc nation's the brunch
3. Roc Nation's "The Brunch"Source:WENN
Roc Nation's "The Brunch" held at a private residence in Los Angeles, CA music,singer,entertainment,event,artist,performer,grammys,red carpet,roc nation's the brunch
4. Roc Nation's "The Brunch"Source:WENN
Roc Nation's "The Brunch" held at a private residence in Los Angeles, CA music,singer,entertainment,event,artist,performer,grammys,red carpet,roc nation's the brunch
5. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Leonard Fournette (L) and Charles Jones attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,leonard fournette
6. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Brandon Wimbush attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch
7. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Gabriel Davis attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch
8. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Kamaiyah attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,kamaiyah
9. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Rashaad Dunn attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch
10. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Ambré attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch
11. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Alvin Lamar Worthy attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch
12. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay Brown attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch
13. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Quavo attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,quavious marshall
14. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jessie Reyez attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,jessie reyez
15. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jon Batiste attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,jon batiste – musician
16. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Mona Scott-Young attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,mona scott – ceo
17. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Zeina attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch
18. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Vic Mensa attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,vic mensa
19. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jhené Aiko and Big Sean attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,large,brunch,big sean,jhené aiko
20. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Lala Milan attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,lala milan
21. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Saiyr Dilan and Emaza Dilan of Ceraadi attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,ceraadi
22. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Lana Del Rey and Ne-Yo attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,ne-yo,brunch,lana del rey
23. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25:(L-R) Guest, Quincy Brown, Jay-Z, June Ambrose, Mark Pitts, Sean Combs and Joey Bada$$ attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,june,june ambrose,joey bada$$,quincy brown
24. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Moneybagg Yo attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,moneybagg yo
25. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,joe jonas,nick jonas,the jonas brothers,kevin jonas
26. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,dj,dj khaled,rihanna,brunch
27. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Megan Thee Stallion attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,brunch,stallion,megan thee stallion
28. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,jameela jamil
29. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Hailee Steinfeld attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,brunch,hailee steinfeld
30. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Tory Lanez attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,tory lanez
31. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Statik Selektah attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,statik selektah
32. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jon Asher attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,john asher
33. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jessie Reyez attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,jessie reyez
34. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,clarence avant
35. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jameela Jamil and Kelly Rowland attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,kelly rowland,brunch,jameela jamil
36. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: G-Eazy attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,g-eazy
37. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,nazanin mandi
38. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Tyran ‘Tata’ Smith and Kelly Rowland attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,kelly rowland,brunch
39. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Michael Rubin and Robert Kraft attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch
40. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: June Ambrose attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,june ambrose
41. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Lil Rel Howery attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,lil rel howery