Terence Crawford Makes History With Late-Night Canelo Alvarez Beatdown, X Reacts

Saturday night, Terence Crawford took on Canelo Alvarez and won the hyped boxing match, becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Crawford’s undefeated record improves to 42-0 with 31 KOs, and with the victory, he makes history as the first boxer in the modern era to be undisputed champ in three weight classes, which hasn’t been done since Henry Armstrong in 1938.

Fans overwhelmingly agree that Crawford dominated through all 12 rounds, despite judges’ scorecards being awfully close at 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112.

Now that Crawford dominated the super middleweight champ, after already winning in the welterweight and junior welterweight, his bulk up to the next weight class at 168 pounds to fight a naturally larger (and top-ranked) Alvarez makes the accomplishment even more impressive.

In the post-fight interview, he revealed it should also quiet the critics who downplayed his previous fights.

It means a lot to me, because anybody can be a nobody,” Crawford said. “That’s all they say I’ve been fighting is nobodies. So what can they say now? Somebody tell me, what can you say now?”

Despite all his hard work leading up to the fight, Crawford still gave all the credit to his faith.

“I told y’all I’m not here just by a coincidence. God blessed me,” Crawford said. “He made this event, and he made this night just for me. And I’ve been telling y’all that. It’s not my fault. It’s God’s.”

There was no love lost between the two men after the fight, with Crawford referring to the Mexican phenom as “a strong competitor” and saying that he “fought like a champion today.”

Alvarez returned the favor, saying, “I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather.”

The fight also marked a shift in boxing’s typical pay-per-view structure, since it went the Netflix livestream route, which opened it up to a record-breaking crowd of more than 70,000 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, making it Sin City’s largest boxing event in history.

