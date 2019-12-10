Tens Across The Board! ‘Pose’s’ Mj Rodriguez Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Yes, the second season of Pose may be done and gone until summer 2020, but that doesn’t mean that we have to wait that long to relish in the ballroom drama’s lead star, MJ Rodriguez.
MJ is absolutely fantastic as Blanca, the mother of the House of Evangelista, who takes in any child from off the streets to build them up, provide them a roof over their heads and teach them how to win a trophy or two at the balls. But there’s more than that to this nuanced portrayal of the transgender Afro-Latina from the Bronx.
MJ adds so many layers of vulnerability to our heroine and portrays her with such an eagerness to see the good in the world that it makes us all want to be better people in our real everyday lives. Trust, not every actress can do that, which is why we are clear that the New Jersey native was robbed from an Emmy nomination this year.
BUT she was however nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama by the Critics Choice Award, making what we believe to be the first trans woman to be nominated in this category. Of course, MJ herself is “over the moon about it” as well.
In addition to being a force on the small screen, MJ is a stunner. Take a look:
That, and she is one of the newest faces of Oil of Olay:
Ok honey comin’ back at ya with another update on my 14 Day Skin Transformation using @Olay Ultra Moisture with Shea Butter. Let me tell you honey, she has been doing me justice because I have some milky skin…no more flakiness or dryness. While my skin is taking in all of this delicious moisture, I’m soaking up all of the confidence I can before I storm into that 5th Annual Diversity Summit in just one week! Check out my stories because I’m working ALL my angles for you and I want you to join me! 💋 #OlayBodyPartner
So to celebrate one of TV faves, here are 25 times she literally slayed on the ‘Gram:
