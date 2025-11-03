Listen Live
News

Tea Party: Cardi B Posted Up At The Patriots Game Supporting Her Boo, Steffon Diggs

Published on November 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

If “my man, my man, my man” were a person, it would be Cardi B.

The rap superstar was spotted supporting her boo, Steffon Diggs, at a recent New England Patriots game. Where they took the dub, 24-23, against the Atlanta Falcons. Bardi was in the press box supporting Diggs alongside Patriots owner, Rob Kraft. Random? Actually, not really, as they have been locked in for quite a while now. Even before the superstar couple started dating, Cardi and Kraft knew each other. In 2019, the Kraft family had Cardi perform at the Patriots’ Pre-Super Bowl party.

Fast forward to 2025, Bardi is now a Patriots WAG, and her fans are loving it. After the game, The People Gallery caught the Bodak Yellow rapper for a quick drip check alongside her man.

Cardi B has been on a run promoting her sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?”.  Putting numbers up on the board with sales of over 255,000 album equivalent units first week. Making this a huge first week for the Bronx rapper. Not only were her first week sales amazing, but she even broke a Guinness World Record after pulling off a wild album rollout using drones to deliver her project straight to fans during release week. She was crowned for the most deliveries tied to a marketing campaign and, of course, hopped on social media to pop it.

Tea Party: Cardi B Posted Up At The Patriots Game Supporting Her Boo, Steffon Diggs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Cardi B came thru drippin’

2. Diggs reaction to Cardi’s TD celebration

3. Bardi living her best life

4. Cardi keeping an eye on Diggs

5. Cardi B x Robert Kraft posted in the cut

6. Cardi B’s homie hyping them up post game

7. Steffon Diggs boo lovin’ after the game

8. Cardi B hitting Digg’s celly

9. Another angle of Cardi B at the Patriots game

10. Tea Party

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
WIZ Mariah the Scientist Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to Mariah the Scientist!

82 Items
Entertainment

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

28 Items
Celebrity

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

2025 Halloween Jamboree
26 Items
Entertainment

2025 Halloween Jamboree [PHOTOS]

Entertainment

G Herbo Talks ‘Lil Herb,’ Independence, and Growth on The Morning Hustle

Music

TheRealmiss BabyDee: Texas Bama On Her Grind

News

Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close