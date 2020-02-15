CLOSE
Tahitian Treat Versus Faygo Sparks Intense Hood Soda Debate On Twitter

Posted February 15, 2020

Source: WENN.com / WENN


For those of us who grew up in a particular tax bracket or inner-city neighborhood, the soft drinks Tahitian Treat and Faygo might hold some significance in your life depending on where you lived in your formative years. On Twitter right now, an intense debate over the best between the hood soda favorites is brewing and a clear winner still hasn’t been declared.

Twitter user @CrazyJuice__ challenged her followers to choose their favorite soda pop between Tahitian Treat and Faygo, and the results were undoubtedly hilarious. Not much is known about Tahitian Treat, which is made by Keurig Dr. Pepper, which features a vast portfolio of carbonated beverages that typically rest in dollar stores and mom and pop corner joints.

So far, it seems like Tahitian Treat is the clear favorite although some folks are riding strong for Faygo. What about you? What’s your favorite between the two? Sound off in the comments section.

Check out the reactions over the debate between Tahitian Treat and Faygo below.

Photo: WENN

Tahitian Treat Versus Faygo Sparks Intense Hood Soda Debate On Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

