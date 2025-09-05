Listen Live
News

Tabitha Brown Attacked Over Giving Solid Career Advice

Published on September 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Invest Fest 2025

Tabitha Brown is currently the target of social media users committed to misunderstanding what most would consider sound career advice. Fans online are responding to a new video in which Tabitha Btown suggests that those who are building their prospective businesses to hold down a regular job to fund their dream gig.

 

On September 2, Tabitha Brown shared a message to her followers that while en route to establishing a career path of your dreams that having a job that provides a basis of stability is a wise move. Apparently, the advice from Brown had some folks feeling a bit raw despite how solid the suggestion was, with some ignoring some of the popular creative’s own testimony of working hard to get where she is today.

Related Stories

Granted, some critics of Brown have nitpicked her image, accent, and various wares that she sells as she continues her climb. However, she seemingly hasn’t used her fame to put others down, seeking only to motivate others with her hopeful messages. There is also Brown’s alignment with Target, which has largely been shunned by the Black community, and Brown’s ill-timed message that her supporters continue to purchase products sold by the retailer.

As it stands, any hopeful creative should heed Tabitha Brown’s advice and hear it from the perspective of someone who worked to get there, not judge her by the current level of success she enjoys.

On X, the reactions to Brown’s advice cropped up, and we’ve got a few listed below.

Photo: Getty

Tabitha Brown Attacked Over Giving Solid Career Advice  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
WIZ MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

broken glass on a black background, glass broken into many pieces, closeup
News

SUV Crashes Into Baru, Three Hospitalized [WATCH]

Reality TV

Love Island Winners Amaya and Bryan Unfollow Each Other: Is It Over?

Jerk Chicken Thighs
Food & Drink

Island Frydays is Making a Comeback

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Cincinnati 85 South Show Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to the 85 South Comedy Tour!

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close