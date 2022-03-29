T.I. Pays Respect To Moneybagg Yo For Winning 2021 ‘Trapper Of The Year’ At The Trap Museum

Last week, The Trap Museum in Atlanta hosted what many have come to know and love as the “Trapper of the Year” Awards. The prestigious honor was presented to Memphis-born rapper Moneybagg Yo, and he also had the privilege of having the award given to him by the King of the South himself, T.I.
We linked with Tip outside of the Trap Museum he founded to get a POTC exclusive on exactly why Moneybagg Yo deserves the honorific title — not to mention the $500K ring and art exhibit tribute!
“I can’t find an argument to disagree with them,” T.I. says about the online vote that ultimately determined Moneybagg Yo’s win. Adding to the fact that it’s a ceremony made for us and by us, the Paper Trail emcee broke down some key facts to Incognito about why the respect extends way beyond the music.
Allow T.I. to fully break down Moneybagg Yo’s “Trapper Of The Year” win in this Posted On The Corner exclusive:
1. The Trap Museum Honors Moneybagg Yo as the 2021 ‘Trapper Of The Year’Source:Bashir Cotterell
2. The Trap Museum Honors Moneybagg Yo as the 2021 ‘Trapper Of The Year’Source:Bashir Cotterell
3. The Trap Museum Honors Moneybagg Yo as the 2021 ‘Trapper Of The Year’Source:Bashir Cotterell
4. The Trap Museum Honors Moneybagg Yo as the 2021 ‘Trapper Of The Year’Source:Bashir Cotterell
5. The Trap Museum Honors Moneybagg Yo as the 2021 ‘Trapper Of The Year’Source:Bashir Cotterell
6. The Trap Museum Honors Moneybagg Yo as the 2021 ‘Trapper Of The Year’Source:Bashir Cotterell
7. The Trap Museum Honors Moneybagg Yo as the 2021 ‘Trapper Of The Year’Source:Bashir Cotterell
8. “Trapper Of The Year” Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg YoSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Radio personality Incognito (R) and DJ Misses attend "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
9. “Trapper Of The Year” Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg YoSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 24: T.I. attends "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
10. “Trapper Of The Year” Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg YoSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 24: T.I. and Moneybagg Yo attend "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
11. “Trapper Of The Year” Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg YoSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Rapper T.I. speaks onstage during "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
12. “Trapper Of The Year” Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg YoSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: T.I. and MoneyBagg Yo attend "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
13. “Trapper Of The Year” Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg YoSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: T.I. and MoneyBagg Yo attend "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
14. “Trapper Of The Year” Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg YoSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Rapper T.I. attends "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
15. “Trapper Of The Year” Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg YoSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: MoneyBagg Yo and T.I. attend "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
16. “Trapper Of The Year” Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg YoSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: T.I. and MoneyBagg Yo attend "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.