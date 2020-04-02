CLOSE
Susan Kelechi Watson Spits Bars In Her Bare Face

Posted 15 hours ago

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


It’s day whatever of the state issued self-isolation regulations. Our nails are jagged, we left our wig on the night stand and we haven’t worn makeup since they closed Sephora. Every woman is on the same wave (unless you’re Taraji P. Henson, who can do her own gel manicure and roller set).

We reported earlier this week about Teairra Mari rocking her knotless braids and bare-face on Instagram and she’s not the only celeb lady who is keeping it au naturale. Susan Kelechi Watson kicked a bare-face rap on Instagram. NeNe Leakes showed off her supple skin while bragging bout her skincare routine.

See who else is flaunting their fresh face on social media during the quarantine.

 

1. Susan Kelechi Watson

The coronavirus left everyone tuned in to social media for their entertainment and to provide entertainment. Susan Kelechi showed off her impressive rapping skills while showing off her natural skin.

2. Teairra Mari

“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star Teairra Mari is a whole #mood. Fresh-faced and relaxing in her knotless braids, Mari looks healthier than ever.

3. NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes had no problem taking off her makeup in Greece and she doesn’t have a problem doing it for the ‘gram. “If you know me, you know I’ve ALWAYS been a skin girl @evamarcille Next time, let’s show our bodies,” said the ‘RHOA’ star, who takes pride in her skincare regimen.

4. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore came through all natural in the natural light outside her sunny Atlanta home.

5. Tia Mowry-Hardrict

Tia Mowry woke up like this. Her freshly washed hair matches her freshly washed face.

6. KJ Smith

I'm going to eat snacks or be a snack when all of this is over 🥪🍿 ~ @_ashlynnn . . . You choose!? *Everest Commercial voice circa 2003* what are you doing? You are sitting at home? Eating snacks? You could be jump roping? It's easy, anyone can do it! On your front porch or in your living room. Don't let another day pass without moving. Let's create great habits for the rest of the year while we have time😁💪🏾 . . . #JUMPROPECHALLENGE! It's never too late to join. Check out my story for dets. 1000 jumps a day is the goals. You have all day to achieve it.

“Sisters,” on BET, star KJ Smith is stunning. After finishing a workout, she snapped a selfie that shows off her natural beauty.

7. Yandy Smith

Yandy Smith Harris is living her boss life from home and practicing healthy skincare and promoting Yelle skin products.

