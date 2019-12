Streetwear staple Supreme has linked up with the OG woke Hip-Hop duo dead prez for a capsule collection. Guaranteed to be worn by kids who have no idea who M-1 and stic actually are—and whether that’s good or bad is debatable.

Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian put the community organizers who met at FAMU on, they dropped Let’s Get Free on Loud Records on 2000, and the rest is history.

“When you talk about growing, expanding and awakening, it allows you to open up like a lotus to all the things that are here in the world,” says M-1 via a press statement.

As for the collection, the pieces feature original Let’s Get Free album artwork as well as that of their 2004 follow up RBG: Revolutionary But Gangsta. Included in the drop are a Quilted Work Jacket, an Embroidered Hooded Sweatshirt, an Embroidered Sweatpant, two T-Shirts, a 5-Panel Hat and a Bandana.

Stateside Supreme stores get their stuff on December 5, and online, while per usual Japan gets theirs two days later. Check out the gear below.

Supreme Links With dead prez for Capsule Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com