Stoner SZN: All The Songs You Need On Your 420 Playlist

Posted April 20, 2020

Rihanna Smoking

Usually, this time of year, our timelines would be flooded with weed related things. But with all that’s been going on the last few months of 2020, 420 has been everyday for some folks.  Plus with COVID-19 changing the way we view time, some folks forgot that today was their fave holiday.

And this year’s celebration is a bit more special, because its 4/20/2020.

Tis’ the season to meet up with your stoner friends, grab your favorite munchies and honor the miracle that is marijuana. It’s legal in most places in the country, and our favorite celebs indulge in it without shame — so it’s no surprise that weed is one of the most popular substances out there. It’s medicinal!

420 is the one day of the year where even if you don’t indulge in weed often, you feel obligated to partake in the weed-ivities. Besides, you can’t miss out on celebrating the highest holiday. Plus, you’ll be inside anyway, so might as well make it fun. We gave you a list of stoner themed movies to binge on this special day.  

And now we’re blessing you with a tracklist. In honor of the annual herbal event, check out these pot inspired tracks that you must have on your 420 playlist.

Stoner SZN: All The Songs You Need On Your 420 Playlist  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. “November 18th”- Drake

2. “Mary Jane” – Rick James 

3. “Blow My High”- Kendrick Lamar

4. “Good Times”- Styles P

5. “James Joint” – Rihanna

6. “Because I Got High” – Afroman

7. “Marijuana”- Kid Cudi

8. “Purple Swag” A$AP Rocky 

9. “Notorious Thugs” – Notorious B.I.G.

10. “High All The Time” – 50 Cent 

11. “Gin & Juice”- Snoop Dogg

12. “The Next Episode” – Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Kurupt

13. “Redbone” – Childish Gambino

14. “Bed Peace” Jhene Aiko ft. Childish Gambino

15. “Broccoli” – DRAM ft. Lil Yachty

16. “I Got 5 On It” – Luniz

17. “On My Level”- Wiz Khalifa

18. “Young, Wild & Free” – Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa 

19. “Pass That Dutch” – Missy Elliott

20. “Hands On The Wheel”- Schoolboy Q ft. A$AP Rocky

21. “Stoner” Young Thug 

22. “Elevator Musik” – Curren$y 

23. “Roll It Up, Light It Up, Smoke It Up” – Cypress Hill

