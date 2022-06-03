STARZ Celebrates ‘P-Valley’ Season 2 Return With Star-Studded Premiere In LA [Gallery]

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

STARZ celebrated the world premiere of P-Valley season 2 last night (June 2) at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. The series stars and creator, Katori Hall, and Grammy award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated on a new original song, were all in attendance.

The series stars who celebrated the energetic, neon-filled premiere were Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton and J. Alphonse Nicholson. Creator, executive producer and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall smiled from ear to ear throughout the entire event.

Additional cast members at the event included Harriet D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Psalms Salazar, Gail Bean, Morocco Omari, Jordan M. Cox, Skyler Joy, Dominic DeVore, Miracle Watts, Brandon Gilpin, Bertram Williams Jr. John Clarence Stewart, Josh Ventura and Blue Kimble, as well as co-executive producers Patrik-Ian Polk and Nicole Jefferson Asher.

Megan Thee Stallion also shined in a beautiful fuschia dress alongside the series stars. Her new original song is featured on the soundtrack of the sophomore season.

City Girls, Charlie Hunnam, Wendell Pierce, Elvis Nolasaco, Savannah James, Tasha Smith and several others were also in attendance at the star-studded event.

Additionally, talent from STARZ’s other hit series including Gaslit, Run The World, Blindspotting, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force came to toast the return of the critically acclaimed drama.

The evening began with a lively pink carpet. The President of Original Programming at STARZ, Kathryn Busby and Hall led the event with opening remarks before the screening. Busby raved about the groundbreaking series.

“This show has created a platform where stereotypes are pushed aside and the conversation is centered on visibility and truth,” Busby shared. Hall also said, “I felt that I needed to turn P-Valley into a mirror, into a reflection of things that we have [gone] through these past two years, and that’s why I felt like it was my responsibility to embrace, in season two, the fact that we did this pandemic,” adding, “This season is deeper, is darker, but let me tell you something, it’s a thousand percent better.”

The introduction was followed by a screening of the highly anticipated premiere episode, which was received with a roaring round of applause. The Pynk was then brought to life with a bustling reception filled with southern-style food including shrimp and grits, crab cakes and mac & cheese, specialty cocktails, music from DJ Domo, costumed dancers and a “P-Valley” themed photo opp.

P-Valley season 2 premieres today, June 3 on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across the UK and Latin America. On linear, it debuts on STARZ at 9pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.

