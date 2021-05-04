‘Star Wars’ Fans Celebrate The Unofficial Holiday #MayThe4thBeWithYou On Twitter

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Outside of the release date of films in the franchise, May 4 has become a particularly great day to be a Star Wars fan.

May 4 has become the unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans worldwide thanks to its twist on the iconic saying that has become synonymous with all of the films, “May The Force Be With You.”

If you hit the hashtag, you can see fans and those involved with the movies celebrating the iconic film franchise in their own special ways. The phrase was given life back in 1979 according to USA Today when the U.K. Conservative Party took a newspaper ad saying, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!” to celebrate the party’s general election victory.

The phrase was immediately taken over by Star Wars fans and celebrated the space saga online more than a decade ago. It has since taken on a life of its own, and thanks to constant media coverage that helped take it to another level, the day has since “exploded … and it kept growing,” Steve Sansweet, who oversees Rancho Obi-Wan, a Star Wars memorabilia museum, explained back in 2013 for StarWars.com.

For this year’s Star Wars Day, Disney, who purchased the franchise from George Lucas, has spawned numerous films since the purchase, some of them being highly polarizing have used the day to make some significant announces. For example, the house of the mouse announced that its new original animated Star Wars series, The Bad Batch is now available to stream on Disney+.

There is even a special Star Wars-themed episode of the now Disney-owned franchise The Simpsons now streaming on Disney+.

Walt Disney World also announced that it would be taking visitors to its resort to a galaxy, far, far away in 2022 with a new all-immersive experience called the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser that will allow guests to wield lightsabers like the Jedi Knights in the film.

You can also find plenty of Star Wars-related promotions floating around to celebrate the day as well, like Herschel Supply Co. is selling a collection of backpacks and a lunch box inspired by the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

This is definitely the way into a Star Wars fan’s wallet.

To see more #MayThe4thBeWithYou reactions hit the gallery below.

