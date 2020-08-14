Stan Wars: Doja Cat Fans Big Mad At Nas’ “Ultra Black” Jab, Brings Up Domestic Violence Allegations

made a return to the airwaves with his new single “ Ultra Black” featuring Hit-Boy ahead of the release of his King’s Disease album with the producer guiding the project. Within the song’s hook, Doja Cat caught a stray and her fans are blasting the Queensbridge legend and bringing up his past domestic violence allegations to boot.

The line in “Ultra Black” that has the Doja Hive ready to part Nas’ fade is as follows:

“We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black”

Doja Cat made some questionable use of her time by hanging up in chat rooms where alleged chatter of racism and anti-Blackness ran rampant. Further, Doja Cat’s “Dindu Nuffin” didn’t help her case much after observers learned of the song, and Doja’s half-baked reasoning for employing the racist dig in her music.

With Nas’ “Ultra Black” out for public consumption and the line sticking out like a gazelle in the wild, fans have seized on the lyric and have been bringing up the wordsmith’s alleged domestic violence issues with his ex-wife Kelis, along with other seemingly unsavory moments of his career.

We’ve got the reactions below.

