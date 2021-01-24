Sounds About Light: DaniLeigh Comments On “Yellow Bone” Song, Twitter Drags Her By Box Braids

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

sparked outrage last week by releasing a video to her Instagram page with a track titled “Yellow Bone” playing in the background. The singer and social media influencer has since resurfaced with a new video regarding the now-deleted clip in question, but it’s looking like she’s missing the point much like she’s missing the melanin.

DaniLeigh, who is dating rapper DaBaby, caught heavy criticism for posting a Triller video complete with the pro light skin song playing behind her and even lashing out at fans for trying to correct the perceived insensitivity of the act. After a few effective jabs rained down on her via Instagram, DaniLeigh deleted the post but not before screenshots went wide and the comments began pouring in on Twitter.

Now that the dust has somewhat settled, DaniLeigh shared a video on Sunday (Jan. 24) with her 3.5 million followers explaining, somewhat ineptly, that the song wasn’t meant to be as colorist as it certainly sounded, and even mentioned the fact that she has a “chocolate” partner in DaBaby. While DaniLeigh got some approving responses via her Instagram page from the likes of Tahiry, Justin Credible, and Brittney Elena among others, it’s a different story on Twitter.

To be fair, DaniLeigh often does mention the fact that her parents are from the Dominican Republic and would most certainly be seen as a woman of color to those inside and outside the culture. But the fact she put on what some felt was a “blaccent” and wore box braids felt like pandering to some observers.

Adding to this moment, folks on Twitter are pointing to the fact that DaniLeigh and her parents are on the fairer side of things and it’s no secret that discrimination against women of darker hues has run rampant through entertainment circles for years.

Others are even remarking that because the mother of her boyfriend’s children is a dark-skinned woman that the song could have been a jab towards her but that theory hasn’t grown legs.

Either way, DaniLeigh, and her struggle soliloquy have been getting bombarded with slander on Twitter and we’ve got those reactions below.

