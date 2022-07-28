HomeFeature Story

Six Times Beyoncé Broke The Internet

Twas the night before Renaissance..

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated album is dropping at midnight and fans across the world are overly excited. Since the announcement a few weeks ago, the internet has been in shambles — in true Beyoncé fashion.

One thing about Queen Bey, she will break the internet by simply existing. Some of our favorites include her first pregnancy announcement in 2011, the secret album drop in 2013 and of course her Coachella performance — that’s just to name a few.

In honor of her latest project dropping, here are six times Beyoncé  broke the internet. Check them out below!

What is your favorite Beyoncé moment? 

 

1. 2011 Pregnancy At The VMAs

2. 2013 Surprise Album Drop

3. Of Course Sometimes Sh** Goes Down When There’s A Billion Dollars On A Elevator..

4. Super Bowl Halftime Show

5. Twins Pregnancy Announcement

6. Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

