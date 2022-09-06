101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Social media is eating Shereé Whitfield up for her She by Shereé athleisure wear that was finally released 14 years later.

If you’ve been keeping up with Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé has been going through it with launching her fashion line along with the fashion show. She spoke about the highly-anticipated line on the show in 2008 and never had a launch date where she unintentionally made the phrase “September, spring, summer” famous.

In the last episode, fans saw the pieces that were able to make it into the show, but unfortunately, social media is coming for the housewife for not only the pricepoint and quality but also the designs.

Fans picked apart the line pointing out that her designs looked closely to clothing on Amazon and other retailers at a lower price point. “Sheree really slapped a logo on this design and is selling it for $130. You can get the same on one Shein for $7. #ShebySheree #RHOA,” said a Twitter user.

Sheree’s gray two-piece set is selling for $130 and very similar designs are being sold on Shein and Amazon for less than half of the price. Even after the 14-year wait, the website is currently down due to “overwhelming interest” and an “influx of love” per the website.

People are now questioning the intentions behind the brand because instead of high quality, fans feel as though She by Sheree is giving fast fashion. See what RHOA fans had to say below about She by Shereé.

She by Somebody Else?! See Why Fans Are Slamming Shereé Whitfield For Overpriced Shein Joggers was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com