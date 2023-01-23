Shannon Sharpe Apologizes For Lakers-Grizzlies Game Outburst, Twitter Reacts

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Shannon Sharpe, known as Uncle Shannon to his fans, has publicly apologized for an outburst he had at last week’s Lakers game against the Grizzlies.

The Undisputed cohost and ex-NFL tight end got into a heated shouting match with several members and parents of the Grizzlies, including superstar Ja Morant, and even his father Tee Morant.

During the game, Sharpe got into a shouting match with Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. That quickly escalated into several members of the team walking over to and yelling at Sharpe, who instantly returned to smoke back to the players. In the end, Sharpe and Tee Morant hugged it out, and the game finished in regular fashion after a momentary stop.

