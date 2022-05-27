Here at HelloBeautiful, the idea of spending top-dollar for beauty essentials will never sit right with us. Even though some items are well worth their hefty price tag, scoring a great deal on your cult-favorites always feels like a significant win. And since it can be tedious to sift through various retailers and brands for the perfect sales, we’ve decided to up the ante and do the work for you via Sephora. That’s right, Sephora’s Memorial Day Sale is officially on, and we’re here for it.
Beauty aficionados are familiar with the extensive lineup of products Sephora offers. The beauty giant has some of the best brands covering makeup, hair, skincare, fragrance, bath and body, and tool departments. So, you can count on stocking up on cult-favorite brands like Fenty Beauty, Beauty Blender, NARS, and more. Best of all, you can shop all your faves in one place and pick up mini-sized options as needed.
Aside from grubbing on some tasty BBQ, it’s time to show your beauty collection some love. And thankfully, Sephora is coming in major clutch for its annual sale. From May 27 to May 30, shoppers can round up their favorite items in-store and online. All-day pickups, curbside pickups, buy online, pickup in-store options and free shipping with code FREESHIP are at your disposal.
It’s only right that we put all of the beauty must-haves on your radar. Whether you need a body care haul, are looking to switch things up with your skincare routine, or simply need to replenish your makeup collection, we’ve got you covered. Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi collection and get ready to shop 10 of our favorites from Sephora’s Memorial Day Sale lineup while they’re still in stock. Happy Shopping, folks!
Sephora’s Memorial Day Sale: 10 Items You Need To Shop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. MAKE UP FOR EVER Super Matte Loose PowderSource:Sephora
A picture-perfect complexion is key for a flawless makeup look. This is where MAKE UP FOR EVER Super Matte Loose Powder ($15.50, originally $31, Sephora.com) comes into play. The cult-favorite offers a light matte finish that sets your foundation and face makeup perfectly.Shop Now
2. Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler SetSource:Sephora
Shopping for a loved one? Consider adding the Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set ($32.50, originally $65, Sephora.com) to your cart. This set comes with a face cream, protective oil, primer, matte lipstick, a serum treatment, and a perfume that works as the ultimate essential for travel.Shop Now
3. Urban Decay Vice Plumping Shine Lip BalmSource:Sephora
Full lips and a shiny pout are always on the menu! Thanks to Urban Decay Vice Plumping Shine Lip Balm ($10, originally $20, Sephora.com), you’ll be able to hydrate your lips, rock a chic shade and give your pout a little bit of plumping action.Shop Now
4. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fly Baby Mini Eye Primer and Liner SetSource:Sephora
Thank the heavens for Fenty Beauty! Rihanna’s cult-favorite brand continues to set the standard for top-of-the-line products and the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fly Baby Mini Eye Primer and Liner Set ($17, originally $24, Sephora.com) is no exception. This set keeps your eye makeup game on lock without the fear of smudged or runny makeup.Shop Now
5. PATRICK STARRR Visionary Eyeshadow PaletteSource:Sephora
Who doesn’t love a pigmented eyeshadow palette? Feast your eyes on the PATRICK STARRR Visionary Eyeshadow Palette ($21, originally $42, Sephora.com) that offers a mix of mattes, shimmers, and neutrals perfect for creating an everyday slay or full-glam eye makeup look.Shop Now
6. SEPHORA COLLECTION All-Over Solid CleanserSource:Sephora
Give your skin a pampering session with the help of SEPHORA COLLECTION’s All-Over Solid Cleanser ($3, originally $4, Sephora.com). This pick is made with coconut milk, watermelon, charcoal and spirulina that comes together to nourish, soften, and exfoliate skin from your face to your toes.Shop Now
7. beautyblender Bounce™ Liquid Whip Long Wear FoundationSource:Sephora
If you’re in need of some new foundation, Sephora will cater to your needs. The famous beautyblender Bounce™ Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation ($20, originally $40, Sephora.com) features a natural matter formula that’s weightless and buildable to suit your needs.Shop Now
8. OTZI Hydro Crystal Lightweight Gel MoisturizerSource:Sephora
Hello hydration! The OTZI Hydro Crystal Lightweight Gel Moisturizer ($14, originally $28, Sephora.com) is made with hyaluronic acid and a crystal flower blend that hydrates, softens, and visibly plumps skin sans the heavy feel.Shop Now
9. KVD Beauty Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow & Brow PigmentSource:Sephora
Cheers to multifunctional products! The KVD Beauty Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow & Brow Pigment ($23, Sephora.com) is the perfect pick for creating a monochromatic makeup look.Shop Now
10. OUAI Melrose Place CandleSource:Sephora
There’s nothing like enjoying your space with a deliciously scented candle. The OUAI Melrose Place Candle ($22, originally $44, Sephora.com) has a floral scent that immediately fills up the room and provides a level of zen that’s unmatched.Shop Now