Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

‘s RHOA costars and friends showered her with love this past weekend to celebrate the impending birth of her baby boy

SEE ALSO: Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s Last Name From McCall To Sterling

See the photos below!

SEE ALSO: Eva Marcille Gets Married! [PHOTOS]

See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com