Congratulations to Christopher John Rogers! The Brooklyn based designer has won the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner. The Baton Rouge born designer only graduated Savannah School of Arts and Design in 2016 and has only shown one collection (this past New York Fashion Week) on the runway. With two collections beneath him and a world of promise, winning this prestigious award is a life changing move for the designer. However, while the CFDA may have just discovered him, stars have been rocking his designs since he was a recent post-grad. From Cardi B at the 2017 BET Awards to Rihanna at a Fenty event in 2019, celebs look bright, colorful in his oversized ensembles, sexy dresses, and statement suits. Not familiar with the designer? Get familiar with his designs because we are going to be seeing a lot more of them! Check out our gallery to see celebs who have rocked his fashionable looks.

See All The Celebs Who Have Worn The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Winner Christopher John Rogers Designs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com