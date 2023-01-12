Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Uh oh! Looks like the Flower Boy found himself a Flower Girl! Tyler The Creator has been recently connected to model, Reign Judge . Which makes complete sense right? One of the most fashionable artists of our time fell in love with a model. The Grammy winner has also been seen out at thewith his beautiful boo thang.

Ms. Reign Judge has been a successful model and has done work with Gucci and guess who else? Tyler The Creators clothing brand,. Supporting her man’s clothing brand and we are here for it!

Check out some photos of Tyler The Creator’s stunning model girlfriend, Reign Judge below.

SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com