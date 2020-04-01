Scott Storch VS. T-Pain Was A Thing, Twitter Said T-Pizzle Doesn’t Stand A Chance

Another day under coronavirus lockdown, another Instagram Live battle. Last night (Mar.31) Scott Storch and T-Pain announced they will be the latest to put their catalog of hits up against each other. After Twitter was left utterly confused, so Mannie Fresh stepped up.

We already experienced the “battle” between Sean Garrett and The-Dream, the well-organized situation between Ne-Yo and Jonhtá Austin, and now it was T-Pain and Scott Storch’s turn. The battle was initially put together by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, who got all of this started when they decided to beat battle out of the blue last month.

The battle was supposed to go down tonight, 8PM, and would consist of 20 rounds allowing each artist to flex their biggest hits. While everyone is looking forward to the battle, a lot of people are already declaring Scott Storch, the winner, and that is quite understandable because the man has hit records for days.

T-Pain vs. Scott Storch tonight at 8 pm 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/TRbWs0WJny — HipHop-N-More (@HipHopNMore) April 1, 2020

Should we count out T-Pain, though? If you checked social media, the consensus is the “Sprung” rapper/singer is in over his head here. Well, it would seem that the reactions forced a change, and now it’s going to be Mannie Fresh VS. Scott Storch and now that makes much more sense to music heads.

Still, the jokes the flew to the initial battle were quite hilarious. You can peep all of the reactions to the Scott Storch VS. T-Pain in the gallery below.

