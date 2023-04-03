I know that’s right! Take a peek inside the Super Saturday Concert for the NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend! Thousands gathered in Dallas, Texas at the ATT&T Discovery District to see the Icy Girl herself, Saweetie perform live! 97.9 The Beat’s DJ Poizon Ivy warmed us up with a fire set. See how it all went down!
Saweetie Final Four Performance at AT&T Discovery District was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
1. Saweetie Final Four WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend
2. Saweetie Final Four WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend
3. Saweetie Final Four WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend
4. Saweetie Final Four WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend
5. Saweetie Final Four WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at ATT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend
6. Swaeetie performance with fan @lauryKC
Swaeetie brings fan from crowd up to perform on stage with her!
7. Saweetie Final Four WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at ATT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend
8. Saweetie Final Four WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend
9. Meet & Great Winner With Swaeetie!
The winner of the meet and great with Swaeetie.