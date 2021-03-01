Saweetie Drowns Her Spaghetti In Ranch Dressing, Twitter Is Praying For Her Stomach

Saweetie has the internet talking, and it’s not because of her drop-dead gorgeous looks, relationship with Quavo, or new music. Instead, people are worried about her stomach.
Twitter is tripping out and wondering what in the world Saweetie’s stomach is made of after her hairstylist shared a video of the “My Type” rapper drowning a plate of spaghetti smothered in ranch dressing in his Instagram Stories.
Y’all putting ranch on your spaghetti like Saweetie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tU8lOdrhWd
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 1, 2021
The reactions to the video immediately poured in, with most people wondering if Quavo’s bae’s stomach is made of vibranium and “nothing is stopping her,” as one Twitter user hilariously tweeted.
Saweetie's stomach made out of vibranium, nothing is stopping her.
— Ahmed🇸🇴/I did shit with Mariah (@big_business_) March 1, 2021
Saweetie and her rather unusual meals are no secret because she is a foodie and isn’t shy about sharing her “prison concoctions,” as Twitter loves to describe them. One meal, in particular, that had Twitter users’ guts clutching pearls was her ramen recipe. In a video, the rapper prepares a cup of noodles, a rather easy meal that is the favorite among college students and prisoners because it only requires hot water to be made.
Saweetie, on the other hand, has to add more flavor to the quick meal. In the clip, she adds cajun seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, seasoning salt, and tabasco sauce, mixing it all before she dumps the water. She wasn’t done either. She alarmed her followers by adding a crushed bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to the cup of noodles. She happily downs the meal that could easily lead to someone getting high cholesterol or the runs.
The only way to make ramen. pic.twitter.com/m27Ew00e44
— 220 (@Saweetie) September 23, 2020
Quavo, understandably disgusted, can be heard in the background saying, “I got food otw you ain gotta do it like that nomo.”
Saweetie clearly enjoys her food and doesn’t care what anyone thinks, but we’re definitely cringing at these “recipes.” You can peep more hilarious reactions to her unusual love for ranch dressing on her spaghetti below.
Saweetie Drowns Her Spaghetti In Ranch Dressing, Twitter Is Praying For Her Stomach was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Saweetie to Quavo after she eats oysters with pickles & hot cheetos https://t.co/DaQrQmNx60 pic.twitter.com/AZQmF9x3Al— NB🇬🇭 (@N1NOBROWN) March 1, 2021
L O L
2.
y’all hate fat people and saweetie is the proof. that lady always eating and it be the wildest shit and y’all love it. if it was a fat woman y’all would throw a fuckin fit and that’s so fuckin weird to me.— ✨ Hoochie GOD ✨ (@_benjvmins_) March 1, 2021
Interesting take.
3.
Saweetie https://t.co/37KmzX6LZt— CavemanSzn (@_oosoom) February 27, 2021
Why are y’all like this?
4.
i just know a saweetie fart could spark a match chile https://t.co/F6bhxiA8V8— zae (@ItsZaeOk) March 1, 2021
Screaaaaammmmiinnnnggg
5.
Saweetie: I think I'm hungry— HuntingJulius (@funnyjulius) March 1, 2021
Saweetie's Stomach: pic.twitter.com/qUDVkeXrV3
Her poor stomach.
6.
Saweetie really just be throwing any food together eating like a raccoon— JT (@theonly1jt) March 1, 2021
Not a raccoon.
7.
Saweetie got the palate of a drunk Nebraska frat boy https://t.co/0sj4y8jgsw— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) March 1, 2021
Tears.
8.
Saweetie's stomach refuses to fight back.— Oxtail Gawd (@ThatDudeMCFLY) March 1, 2021
It definitely gave up at this point.
9.
Saweetie after eating all them jail house meals: pic.twitter.com/siBL6DAMMe— Payroll Giovanni’s Accountant (@onemangang973) March 1, 2021
Hooowwwlllinnnngg
10.
Saweetie after putting her prison concoctions together pic.twitter.com/U8sWEhtxmc— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) March 1, 2021
Prison concoctions, LOL.
11.
Me pretending to enjoy Saweetie’s cooking pic.twitter.com/T5BpMLqzZi— Mark (@MLaw_1) March 1, 2021
Y,all so stupid.
12.
saweetie eats like her stomach is made of pure steel but y’all don’t ever say nothing about it bc she skinny https://t.co/tPqpB7w557— carpet muncher🧃 (@lesfemmefataIe) March 1, 2021
We think people do talk about these meals.
13.
whoa whoa ---yall fighting over Sugar Grits.....but letting @Saweetie live? aight...... https://t.co/9MpPG3nAFa— B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) March 1, 2021
Good point made by Questo.
14.
Nobody:— I EAT 🐱 FOR EBT (@TheRealEWILLZ) March 1, 2021
Saweetie’s stomach after ingesting her concoctions of meals: pic.twitter.com/21NOZIFQBR
15.
If Quavo cheat all Saweetie has to do is lock him in a room and fart. Her diet is so bad.— breonna taylor (@littledonut18) March 1, 2021
Torture.